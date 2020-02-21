|
|
|
Robert Ivan Lasswell "Pete", 84, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away at his home Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Visitation will be held 10-11:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Graveside services with military honors will be held 11:30 a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Pete's honor may be given to the American Legion Post 499 in Blue Springs. Memories of Pete and words of comfort for his family and friends may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Home.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 21, 2020