Robert (Bob) J Hicks, 86, of Independence died May 28, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center after suffering complications from a fall.
Born July 6, 1932 to Robert J Hicks Sr & Alverda M (Judy) Hicks in Breckenridge, MO, he came to KC in 1950 after graduating HS for a summer job at Sears Roebuck that lasted 40 years. Working as a carpenter, he learned how to build, repair & fix most anything. Bob was a member of Maywood Baptist Church. He loved his Lord & Savior and all who knew him; he never met a stranger. Helping others was a passion & he willingly gave of his time to serve in his church as a Deacon & Trustee, his family, and others. He spent countless hours helping build mission churches, Bread of Life Church and buildings to start Church Growth International in Neosho, MO where he continued to serve on the Board. He loved to hunt, fish, camp & travel.
He was married to Emily "Pearl" Estes in 1954; she preceded him in death in 2007. He later married Shirley Thompson in 2008; she preceded him in death in 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents, & brother, Kenneth Hicks.
He is survived by; his children Donna Crist (Don) of Lee's Summit & Duane Hicks of Independence; grandchildren Jeremy Hicks, Jacob Decker & Bobbie (Jake Rau) Hicks; a great-grandchild Emalee Rau; Brothers, Fred Hicks of Tomball, TX & Marvin (Sharon) Hicks of Livingston,TX and many brother & sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, at Maywood Baptist Church, 10505 E. Winner Rd., Independence, MO 64052 with burial to follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday evening at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Church Growth International, 13174 Owens Ln, Neosho, MO 64850.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on June 1, 2019
