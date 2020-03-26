|
Robert Jesse Brown, 86, of Blue Springs, MO passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.
No services.
Robert was born January 31, 1934 in Kansas City, Missouri, son of Robert and Jessie (Cole) Brown. He and Patricia Butler were married in 1954. Robert worked as a computer technician for S.W. Bell Telephone Co. for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Jessie Brown, sister: Virginia Eakin and his son: Jeff Brown.
Robert's survivors include his wife of 66 years, Patricia Brown of Blue Springs, Mo; Four daughters: Sheila Etting (Carl) of Eagle Rock, MO, Shelly Brown-Schussler (Steve) of Blue Springs, Sharolyn DeShaw (Tim) of Independence, MO. and Staci Brown of Blue Springs, MO; Nine grandchildren: Brandon Minnis of Phoenix, AZ, Erin Minnis of NE Lacy, WA, Adam Schussler of Honolulu, HI, Andrew Schussler (Meghan) of Rogers AR, Austin Schussler (Pricilla) of Antioch, TN, Ryan Brown of Blue Springs, MO, Amanda Brown of Blue Springs, MO, Jessica Horner (TJ) of Oklahoma City, OK, Christopher Bohl (Krystina) of Independence, MO; Three great-grandchildren and five step grandchildren.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 26, 2020