Robert L. Horn, 82, Blue Springs, MO passed away September 14, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055; cremation. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., before the service at the chapel.
Bob was born Jan. 9, 1937 in Gardner, KS and graduated from Gardner High School before earning a B.S. in Mathematics from Emporia State University. He began his career at IBM in 1967 before opening his own business, Horn's Computer Services, in St. Joseph, MO in 1978. In 1984 he moved his business to Lee's Summit, MO before retiring in 2007. He enjoyed golfing and playing Bridge. He was a fan of the Royals and Chiefs and spent his winters in Laguna Woods, CA.
Bob was preceded in death by sister Ellen Lewis and grandsons Chad, Seth and Shaun.
He is survived by daughter Rhonda Simpkins and husband Bruce; son Mac Horn and wife Jennifer, all of Blue Springs, MO; daughters Barbara Lind and husband Gary, Independence, MO; Charlotte Joos and husband Ken; significant other Sharon Tobin, all of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren Barbie James, Ryan Simpkins, Tiffany Simpkins, Tristan Lind, Savannah Lind, Shonyea Lind, David Lind, Aiden Lind, Scot Joos, Julena Joos, Dylan Joos; great-grandchildren Aliyah, Jessica, Natalie and Ava; step-daughters Cathy Holland, Corona Del Mar, CA; Cheri Tobin and husband Wayne Wiederhold, Lake Forest, CA; step-grandchildren Claire and John Holland.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel ; 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 17, 2019