The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Horn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. "Bob" Horn

Add a Memory
Robert L. "Bob" Horn Obituary

Robert L. Horn, 82, Blue Springs, MO passed away September 14, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 19, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055; cremation. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., before the service at the chapel.

Bob was born Jan. 9, 1937 in Gardner, KS and graduated from Gardner High School before earning a B.S. in Mathematics from Emporia State University. He began his career at IBM in 1967 before opening his own business, Horn's Computer Services, in St. Joseph, MO in 1978. In 1984 he moved his business to Lee's Summit, MO before retiring in 2007. He enjoyed golfing and playing Bridge. He was a fan of the Royals and Chiefs and spent his winters in Laguna Woods, CA.

Bob was preceded in death by sister Ellen Lewis and grandsons Chad, Seth and Shaun.

He is survived by daughter Rhonda Simpkins and husband Bruce; son Mac Horn and wife Jennifer, all of Blue Springs, MO; daughters Barbara Lind and husband Gary, Independence, MO; Charlotte Joos and husband Ken; significant other Sharon Tobin, all of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren Barbie James, Ryan Simpkins, Tiffany Simpkins, Tristan Lind, Savannah Lind, Shonyea Lind, David Lind, Aiden Lind, Scot Joos, Julena Joos, Dylan Joos; great-grandchildren Aliyah, Jessica, Natalie and Ava; step-daughters Cathy Holland, Corona Del Mar, CA; Cheri Tobin and husband Wayne Wiederhold, Lake Forest, CA; step-grandchildren Claire and John Holland.

Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel ; 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now