Robert "Bob" L. McCormick, 69 of Independence, Missouri, passed away at his home August 18, 2019.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial at Salem Cemetery.
Bob was born October 16, 1949 in Kansas City, MO to B.W. & Letha (Griffith) McCormick. He was an avid John Deere man. Bob enjoyed drinking his coffee, watching the Royals and Chiefs and his grandchildren were the light of his life.
Bob was preceded in death by his father: B.W. McCormick & his wife Maureen; his mother: Letha Long & her husband James Long; brother: James Long, Jr.; sister: Linda Gass.
Bob is survived by 2 sons: Jason McCormick (Brittney) of Independence, MO, Jeremy McCormick (Becki) of Grain Valley, MO; 3 grandchildren: Gunnur, Rehmi, Hadley; 2 sisters: Martha Frasher of Belton, MO, Shawn Kirkman (Paul) of Independence, MO and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO; 816-796-8600.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 20, 2019