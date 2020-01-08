|
|
Robert L. Trusty, 72, passed away December 17, 2019.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. followed by the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 600 N. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050. Inurnment will be at Leavenworth, KS National Cemetery.
Bob was born December 15, 1947, in Leavenworth, KS, to the late Roy and Clara Trusty. He was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in Korea. He retired from the Independence, MO Public School District after 25 years and later worked at Rest Haven Nursing Home for five years. He was a huge lover of animals, enjoyed gardening, and was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Trusty; sister, Linda Gentry of Lexington, MO; brother, Lee Trusty of Prairie Village, KS; four nieces and two nephews.
Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, Kansas City, MO (816) 471-2844
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020