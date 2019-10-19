Home

Robert "Bob" Lakey

Robert "Bob" Lakey Obituary
Robert (Bob) Lakey passed away and went to the good Lord Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Bob, a Chiefs fan, grew up in Missouri (in the cities of Mora, Cole Camp, Sedalia) and lived in Independence, MO later in life. He was a car salesman most of his life.

He was preceded in death by several loved ones including his wife, Charlene Lakey, his son, Kenny and daughter Ashlee. We are sure the reunion in Heaven was magnificent. His good friend Larry Williams (Fuzzy), father Earl Lakey, grandparents Cecil and Allie Lakey, Aunt Florence Lakey, and his brother, Greg Lakey also preceded him.

Bob is survived by a son, Jason Hays and his wife Nicolle, grandsons Tucker and Tanner Hays, granddaughter Kayla Buccheri, brothers William (Bill) Lakey (who unfortunately is a Bronco's fan), and Dwight Lakey, good friend, Jeff Ory, Aunt Wilma and Uncle Moe Hotson.

Bob is doing wonderful right now! A private graveside memorial will be held for the family.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 19, 2019
