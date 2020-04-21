|
|
|
Robert Larry "Trey" Cox III, 29 of Lee's Summit, MO passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Research Medical Center from injuries he received in a car accident.
Cremation is planned with private family services to be held at the Speaks Suburban Chapel. An informal celebration of Trey's life will be hosted by his parents and held at a later date.
Online written and video condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, (816) 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 21, 2020