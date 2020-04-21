Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Larry "Trey" Cox III

Send Flowers
Robert Larry "Trey" Cox III Obituary

Robert Larry "Trey" Cox III, 29 of Lee's Summit, MO passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Research Medical Center from injuries he received in a car accident.

Cremation is planned with private family services to be held at the Speaks Suburban Chapel. An informal celebration of Trey's life will be hosted by his parents and held at a later date.

Online written and video condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, (816) 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -