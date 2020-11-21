Robert Lee Fortner, 87, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home in Bolivar, Missouri.



He was born to Joseph and Flossie (Walker) Fortner on February 4, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was one of 9 children.



Bob was a dedicated firefighter. "Cowboy Bob" served in the Independence Missouri Fire Department for 40 years, retiring as a Captain. He was known as a fireman's fireman. Bob was a 4-H leader in Independence and Grain Valley. Bob was a farrier for 50 plus years and passed down his trade to many men, including his son Mike Fortner. He was Missouri State Champion Horseshoe Pitcher in the Men's Senior Division. Bob was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To many of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he is known as "Buddy Boy," a nickname he adopted for himself when his first granddaughter was born.



Bob was an avid horseman. He trained and showed horses for nearly 50 years in local, state, and national venues. He was a 50 year participant in The American Royal and Missouri State Fair. Bob worked with quarter horses, paints, saddlebreds, foxtrotters, and draft horses. He was a horse show judge and held 6 different judge cards in 6 different breeds. He was a former president of the Missouri Draft and Mule Association, a member of the Golden Circle Saddle Club, and a member of the Carriage and Driving Society of Greater Kansas City. Bob never met a stranger and if you knew Bob, you most likely pitched a horseshoe with him and he definitely made you laugh.



Bob is survived by his wife Holly Fortner, daughters Aislinn Firehawk (Len), Nancy (Rocky) Scofield, Cathy Fortner-Morris (Richard), Janet (Wayne) Carrender, Markay Flinn, and Angie Flinn; sons Michael (Virginia) Fortner, Mike Kellogg, and Kelly (Tina) Kellogg; twenty-seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who adored him.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, 7 brothers, 1 sister, and infant son Ric Allen Fortner.



Burial will take place Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery.



