Robert Lee Rehmsmeyer, 83, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.



A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Higginsville City Cemetery, Higginsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 6th at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441



