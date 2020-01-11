|
|
Robert Leroy Bloom, 88, of Independence, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16 and a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 17, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Interment with full military honors will follow at Mound Grove Cemetery.
Robert was born April 3, 1931 to Roy and Helen (Sohn) Bloom in Kansas City, MO. After graduation from high school, Bob entered the United States Marine Corps and proudly served during the Korean conflict. He met and married his beloved wife, Barbara Ann Luce and became employed for many years as a tool and die maker for Crago, TWA and then Bendix. Bob was very active in the Boy Scouts of America, becoming a Scoutmaster and a Sachem of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was a recipient of the Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver. Bob also spent his time traveling in the summers with his children and then grandchildren, serving as chaplain at Boy Scout Camp and attending Summit Groves Community of Christ. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara in 1975; his parents; and his brother, Charles.
He is survived by his daughter Lori Schoonover and her husband, Jeff of Lee's Summit, his son Richard Bloom of Pine Ridge, SD and his son, Ronnie Bloom of Independence; grandchildren, Barbara and Miranda; and great-grandchildren, Isabella and Kaden.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 11, 2020