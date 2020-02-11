|
Robert "Wayne" McKinney, 69, Independence, MO passed away February 7, 2020.
Committal services will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 14 at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday, February 13 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.
Wayne was born December 16, 1950 in Kansas City, MO and graduated from Van Horn High School. He graduated from the DeVry Institute with a degree in Electronics Engineering. He worked for Toshiba until his retirement. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He loved baseball – his favorite player was Mickey Mantle and was a Royals fan. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a member of the Noland Road Baptist Church.
Wayne is survived by his wife Lihua "Tomi" McKinney of the home; daughters Melanie Smolen and husband Ben, Ottawa, KS; Cynthia McKinney and husband Joe Champlin, Houston, TX; sons Brian McKinney, Independence MO; Kevin McKinney and wife Janell, Blue Springs, MO; sister Gail Mann and husband Steve, Edwards, MO; grandchildren Cara Yuen, Ottawa, KS; Jordan McKinney, Independence, MO; Briley Smolen, Ottawa, KS; Victoria McKinney, Blue Springs, MO and Paisley McKinney, Independence, MO.
Condolences may be sent to www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 11, 2020