Robert "Gene" Norton, 80, of Independence, MO passed away October 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.



Services will be held at a later date.



Gene was born January 27, 1940 in Kansas City, MO to William H. & Martha A (Lewis) Norton. He married Delsa L. Kinnaman on February 14, 1959. Gene served his country in the United States Navy. He enjoyed working on heavy equipment. Gene enjoyed spending time with his family & friends.



Gene was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister.



Gene is survived by his wife Delsa of the home; 3 children: Robert E. Norton of Independence, MO, Cindi J, Norton-Hood (Jerry) of Lee's Summit, MO, Terry R. Norton (Denise) of Independence, MO; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.



Arrangements: Royer's New Salem Funeral Home, Independence, MO 816-796-8600



