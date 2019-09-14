|
Master SGT Robert Preston Tharp USMC, 72, of Blue Springs, Mo. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family September 10, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, September 15 at the Blue Springs Elks Lodge # 2509. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Veteran's Community Project, 8900 Troost, Kansas City, MO 64131.
Robert was a highly decorated service member and Vietnam veteran. He was very proud to honorably served his country. Bob "The Gunny" loved spending time with his family and friends, and loved the "occasional" joke.
Preceding Robert in death were his parents, Claude and Irma Tharp.
Survivors include his sons, John and James Tharp, siblings, Donn Tharp, Barbara Tharp, Jim Tharp, Cathy Tharp, and Lori Tharp.
Memories of Robert and condolences may be left at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 14, 2019