|
|
Robert Q. Lewis, 91, died July 30, 2019, at Littleton, CO, care facility.
He moved to that area from his longtime home in Independence, MO, to be near a niece. The family moved often while he was growing up which meant changing schools many times, but he graduated from Central High School in Kansas City in three years.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He worked a short time with Westinghouse and Bendix Aviation. Trucking became his life work and he was associated with Armour Truck Lines, Phillips Petroleum, and the Becker Corporation in Minnesota, Texas and Kansas City, as well as working in the oil patch with Phillips. A dock accident forced him to retire at the age of 66.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Virginia Short Lewis; and a sister Jean Frudeger.
Survivors include, nephew John Frudeger, niece Jan Barreth (Ric), great-nephews Josh and Mitch Barreth, all of Colorado.
Graveside services planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8th , at the Powhattan Cemetery with military honors. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 6, 2019