Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Powhattan Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Q. Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Q. Lewis Obituary
Robert Q. Lewis, 91, died July 30, 2019, at Littleton, CO, care facility.

He moved to that area from his longtime home in Independence, MO, to be near a niece. The family moved often while he was growing up which meant changing schools many times, but he graduated from Central High School in Kansas City in three years.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He worked a short time with Westinghouse and Bendix Aviation. Trucking became his life work and he was associated with Armour Truck Lines, Phillips Petroleum, and the Becker Corporation in Minnesota, Texas and Kansas City, as well as working in the oil patch with Phillips. A dock accident forced him to retire at the age of 66.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Virginia Short Lewis; and a sister Jean Frudeger.

Survivors include, nephew John Frudeger, niece Jan Barreth (Ric), great-nephews Josh and Mitch Barreth, all of Colorado.

Graveside services planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8th , at the Powhattan Cemetery with military honors. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.