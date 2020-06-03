Robert R. DeSchepper
Robert R. DeSchepper, 77, of Independence, MO passed away May 30, 2020.

Rosary at 5:30 p.m., will be followed by visitation until 8 p.m., Thursday, June 4 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Friday, June 5 at the church. Burial in Mt. Olivet.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Nativity of Mary School or St. Jude's.

Full obituary and restriction guidelines at www.mcgilleysheil.com.

Arrangements: McGilley Sheil, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133.

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
8163536555
