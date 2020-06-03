Robert R. DeSchepper, 77, of Independence, MO passed away May 30, 2020.
Rosary at 5:30 p.m., will be followed by visitation until 8 p.m., Thursday, June 4 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Friday, June 5 at the church. Burial in Mt. Olivet.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Nativity of Mary School or St. Jude's.
