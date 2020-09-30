Robert Ray "Bob" Boyed whom was a friend to many, a free mason and an animal lover passed away peacefully at his home on September 24, 2020. He was 77 years old.
Bob was born on April 30, 1943 to Raymond and Vera Boyed in Bozeman, Montana. Bob attended school at Central High School and quickly found his passion for reading books about quantum physics or anything science fiction that he could get his hands on. He always enjoyed a good game of chess and following the story of Sherlock Holmes. Bob was also a member of the Mt. Washington Lodge #614 for many years.
He is survived by his son Erin Boyed, daughter Tara Boyed and husband Scott. His sisters Louie Joann Hilton, Edith Ferrara, and Linda Moreno and husband Dennis. Nephews Robert and David Hilton, Benjamin Davis, and Joseph Ferrara; and ex-wife Teresa Boyed of Independence.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to be made to: One Community Hospice 15600 Woods Chapel Rd A, Kansas City, MO 64139.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600