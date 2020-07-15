1/1
Robert Richard Tyson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Richard Tyson, age 88, of Independence, MO. died at his home on July 11, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Suburban Chapel with burial to follow at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery.

Bob was born and raised in Lee's Summit, MO, the son of Grady and Lizzie Tyson. He graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1949. He worked in Lee's Summit for the next year and then attended Southwest Baptist College where he received an Associate Degree. To complete his college he attended Missouri Valley College and received a Bachelor's Degree in 1954. He was on the basketball team at both of these colleges.

After graduating from Missouri Valley College he was drafted into the US Army and served in the Korean War. Upon returning from his tour of duty in the US Army he taught high school at Stet, MO, Milan, MO and finally 29 years of junior high school in the Independence School District where he had the distinction of teaching 29 years with perfect attendance. Bob taught a total of 33 years in MO and retired in 1989. During his first years of teaching he attended the University of Missouri in the summer months and earned his Masters Degree in Education in 1960. He coached basketball and football during a portion of his career.

He married Judith (Judy) Ann Still on December 19, 1959 at the Church of the Brethren in rural Hardin, MO. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage. He lived in Independence from 1960 through his death in 2020. Bob enjoyed sports, especially Mizzou Tigers, KC Royals, KC Chiefs and auto racing. He was very fond of the cat and dog family that was very much part of his life. He was a member of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association, Truman Institute, Mizzou Alumni Association, Kansas City Tiger Club and the Columns Society of the Tiger Scholarship Fund.

Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Ralph (Mary) Tyson, and niece Margaret Klein.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, of the home, a son, David Allen Tyson of Independence, grandson, Charles David Tyson, of Independence, and a nephew, John Tyson of Wheat Ridge, Colorado. He also leaves a brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Independence School District Scholarship Foundation, Community Service League of Independence, The Salvation Army of Independence or Wayside Waifs.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Service
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Speaks Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
I met Bob at a track meet in Champaign Illinois in 1977. I recognized he and Judy as race fans that I had seen at Knoxville Iowa. We began a friendship that is still alive today. Remember he and Judy driving to Des Moines to visit our daughter in the hospital in 1981. What a great guy he was. My prayers are with him today.
Dennis Goad Sr.
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved