The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mound Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Friesner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Thomas Friesner Sr.


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Robert Thomas Friesner Sr. Obituary

Robert Thomas Friesner, Sr., 96 of Independence, MO passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at NorthCare Hospice.

Graveside services with military honors will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mound Grove Cemetery.

Robert was born September 22, 1922 in Independence, MO to Albert C. and Agnes (Paulson) Friesner. He had worked as an electrician for Benson Manufacturing for over 30 years before he retired. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, car rides, gardening and all outdoor activities. He was a member of the VFW.

Survivors include; a son, Robert Thomas Friesner, Jr. and wife Jeannie of Independence, MO; the love of his life Lillie "Billie" King of the home; 4 grandchildren, Jim King, Kristina Porter, Teri Wilmes and Robert Friesner; 6 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Friesner, a step-son, James King, a step-daughter, Rita Wheeler and a step-great granddaughter, Staci Porter.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now