Robert Thomas Friesner, Sr., 96 of Independence, MO passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at NorthCare Hospice.
Graveside services with military honors will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mound Grove Cemetery.
Robert was born September 22, 1922 in Independence, MO to Albert C. and Agnes (Paulson) Friesner. He had worked as an electrician for Benson Manufacturing for over 30 years before he retired. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, car rides, gardening and all outdoor activities. He was a member of the VFW.
Survivors include; a son, Robert Thomas Friesner, Jr. and wife Jeannie of Independence, MO; the love of his life Lillie "Billie" King of the home; 4 grandchildren, Jim King, Kristina Porter, Teri Wilmes and Robert Friesner; 6 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Friesner, a step-son, James King, a step-daughter, Rita Wheeler and a step-great granddaughter, Staci Porter.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019