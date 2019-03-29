|
Robert Vern Stanton, 92, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Oak Grove Nursing & Rehab.
Memorial services will be held at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home in Independence, MO, on Friday, March 29, with visitation at 10 a.m. and memorial service at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Kansas City, KS.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 29, 2019
