Robert Vernon Turner was born in Clearwater, Florida on December 11, 1927, though his roots were in northwestern Missouri. His Grandparents, Harlan and Cora Turner, moved to Florida in 1925 from Kirksville, MO during the "land boom of 1925", along with Robert's parents, Vernon and Merle Turner of Cameron, MO.



After his birth, Robert and his mother moved to Aruba to join Vernon, who had by this time acquired employment as a Master Carpenter for the ESSO Standard Oil Company. He spent most of his pre-college years in Aruba, developing long-lasting friendships, and swimming almost daily in the Caribbean. He did visit his paternal grandparents for one high school year, attending Cameron High.



After high school, Robert, or Bob as many called him, went on to Graceland College and then to the University of Iowa, Ames. He earned his bachelor's degree in agronomy. Though agronomy was in his blood, he had a deeper calling; that of being ordained first a priest, and then later an elder in the RLDS Church, currently known as the Community of Christ.



Bob's first work as a missionary began in the "Far West Area": a region generally ranging from Hiawatha, KS to Chillicothe, MO. His calling to missionary work slowly expanded, and eventually he moved his young family first to southern Texas for his work in Mexico; then to Lima, Peru, and Cordoba, Argentina. His missionary work eventually included: Brazil, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Paraguay, Venezuela, Honduras, Spain, Canada, Iowa, South Dakota, and Missouri. Bob had many experiences with the Lord, Who kept him in the Palm of His Hand through both blessings and struggles.



On May 14, 2020, at age 92, Robert returned to His Maker, Whom he had served and represented diligently all of his life. His last year or so had been spent at The Groves in Independence.



Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Merle Turner of Cameron, MO; and brother, Ronald M. Turner (Carol).



He is survived by his wife Virginia Ruth Turner; oldest daughter, Debra Turner; youngest daughter Janette (Jan) Turner (Bill); granddaughter Calla Marsh, and grandsons Michael (Joanna) and Paul (Riane) Marsh. Surviving him, as well, are the effects of his love of nature, his gentle and gracious spirit, and a genuine love for family and friends.



Funeral arrangements are pending, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



