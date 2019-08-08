|
Robert W. Schroeder, 80, of Independence, MO passed away August 6, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 12, at Messiah Lutheran Church. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Bob was born December 20, 1938 at a farm outside of Alma, MO to Erwin and Laura (Stockman) Schroeder. After high school, he served our country in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany. In 1962, he met and married the woman of his dreams, Elaine Wolpers. After 30 years of service, Bob retired from Sears. He was an avid enthusiast of classic cars and motorcycles, and absolutely loved clocks and watches. He will be remembered by many for his quick wit and sense of humor. Bob will be dearly missed by his loving family and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Christine Annette Schroeder; and brother, Warner Schroeder.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine Schroeder; daughter, Karen Lynette Schroeder; son, James Robert Schroeder; and four siblings, Myrlin Weisner, Carol Hartwig, Neil Schroeder and Connie Starkebaum.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 8, 2019