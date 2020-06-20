Robert "Bob" W. Wright, 86 of Independence, MO passed away June 17, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home; Independence, MO. Funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Burial at New Salem Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Asana Hospice 9001 State Line Rd #120 Kanas City, MO 64114

Bob was born January 31, 1934 in Prairie Hill, MO to James E. & Grace M. (Eagan) Wright. He married Judith Smith on April 26, 1963. Bob proudly served 8 years in the U.S. Navy and received a National Defense Service Medal. He went to Fire Fighter School while in the Navy. Bob was a lifetime member of Post 1000. He loved gardening and was an accomplished trap shooter. Bob was always willing to extend a helping to hand to friends and neighbors.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Bob is survived by his wife Judy of 57 years; his loving cat Joy; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Judy (BJJJ) would like to especially thank Johnnie for all of her love, support and assistance. Judy would also like to extend a special thanks to Bob's Asana Team members: Melissa, Barb, Vanessa, Brei, Chaplain Harold Dinsmore.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO, 816-796-8600.



