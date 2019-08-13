|
Robert "Bob" Wendell Hill, age 84 passed away on August 8th, 2019 peacefully, in his home in Independence, Mo.
He was a devoted family man his entire adult life. Bob was an only child who cared for his parents, a beloved dad who loved his children, a Papa who enjoyed his grandchildren daily. And a dedicated volunteer and friend to many.
Bob was born August 23rd, 1934, the son of William H Hill and Alice Thelma Hill in Kansas City, MO. He grew up in Sweet Springs, MO where he attended school through High School. He joined the Air Force in 1952 through 1960. Bob graduated from UMKC with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1962. He began a long career in insurance, married in 1966 and had 3 children.
Bob is survived by his children: Karen Williams, Carla Northington, and Brian Hill. Seven grandchildren; preceded in death Bradley Northington, Grant Northington, Ross Northington, Jenna Williams, Lauren Hill, Lane Williams, and Bryce Williams.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, August 15 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, Mo 64055; Committal services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Sweet Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00–8:00 p.m., on Wednesday at the chapel.
Bob was a volunteer for 18 years at Children's Mercy Hospital and a member of Eastgate Christian Church for over 50 years.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to: Children's Mercy Hospital Volunteer Services in honor of Bob Hill, 2401 Gillham Rd, KCMO 64108 or Eastgate Christian Church, 4010 South River Blvd, Independence, MO 64055.
Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel; 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 13, 2019