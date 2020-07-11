1/1
Robert Wesley "Bob" Queen
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Wesley Queen, 73, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Bob was born on September 21, 1946, in Independence, Missouri, the son of Edward E. and Mary E. (Conrad) Queen. He worked at Armco in Kansas City, MO for 33 years, and then at Penske for 10 years as a hiker. Bob was devoted family man and had a lot of friends that were like family. He was a Scoutmaster while his children attended Scouts. He attended First Bible Baptist Church of Blue Springs.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Glorya in 2017; his parents; three sisters: Norma Ellis, Joyce Hay, and Sue Alewine; and two brothers: Eddie Queen and Gary Queen.

His survivors include three sons: Ricky Queen (Kristy Appleton), Matt Queen (Sheila), and Jeremy Queen; five grandchildren: Stephanie Kellogg (Nick), Skylar Queen, Brady Queen, Troy Queen, and Lauren Queen; three great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Dennis Queen (Jennifer), Tom Queen (Sheba), and Becky Mitchell (Terry).

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Royer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved