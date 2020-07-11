Robert "Bob" Wesley Queen, 73, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Bob was born on September 21, 1946, in Independence, Missouri, the son of Edward E. and Mary E. (Conrad) Queen. He worked at Armco in Kansas City, MO for 33 years, and then at Penske for 10 years as a hiker. Bob was devoted family man and had a lot of friends that were like family. He was a Scoutmaster while his children attended Scouts. He attended First Bible Baptist Church of Blue Springs.



Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Glorya in 2017; his parents; three sisters: Norma Ellis, Joyce Hay, and Sue Alewine; and two brothers: Eddie Queen and Gary Queen.



His survivors include three sons: Ricky Queen (Kristy Appleton), Matt Queen (Sheila), and Jeremy Queen; five grandchildren: Stephanie Kellogg (Nick), Skylar Queen, Brady Queen, Troy Queen, and Lauren Queen; three great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Dennis Queen (Jennifer), Tom Queen (Sheba), and Becky Mitchell (Terry).



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



