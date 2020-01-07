|
|
Roberta "Lyn" Lynette Flaharty, 67, of Independence, MO, passed away Wednesday, January 1,2020.
A celebration of life will be held at 3pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Cornerstone
Community of Christ, 1316 S. Osage, Independence, MO 64055. Cremation is planned.
Lyn was born on August 11, 1952 to Wayne and Frances (Tomlinson) McDole in Odessa, MO. After graduating high school from Truman High School, Lyn became an LPN, a career that she loved and enjoyed for over 45 years. In 1981, she married Gene Flaharty and the couple have raised three children, daughter, Angie, and twin boys, Robert and Ronald. Lyn was a wonderful mother and wife. She was also a gifted artist
and saw color in everything. She was the peacemaker and always stayed positive. Lyn loved music; being a soprano in the Messiah Choir for several years and having the opportunity of preforming at Carnegie Hall. She also shared in the musical drama, "His Last Days", many years. Lyn was a "Quilt-Master" and loved gifting her special works of art to friends and family. Lyn also loved canning, painting and ceramics, and get-togethers with friends to play games. Lyn had a good sense of humor and loved everyone.
Lyn is survived by her husband,Gene; daughter, Angie (Jay Reneau) England; son, Robert Soendker-Flaharty; son, Ronald Soendker-Flaharty; grandchildren, Carrie Stiles and Zevaeh Soendker-Flaharty; siblings, Gary (Mary) McDole, Gayle (Don) Calder, and Lori McDole; nieces, Jennifer (Jason Blanke) McDole, and Elizabeth (Ben) Calder
Zukowski; nephew, Donald (Miranda) Calder; three great nieces; and two great nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Larry McDole.
