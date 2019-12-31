|
Rodney Lowell Madsen, 87, passed away on December 26, 2019 in Independence, Missouri.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 31st from 9-10 a.m. with a memorial service following, both at Independence Branch, 707 N. Allen Rd.; Independence, MO 64050.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Villa Madsen; wife Jeanette Madsen; siblings Colbert Madsen, Iris Malone, Gordon Madsen, Chris Madsen, John Madsen; children Mary Castellon, Cheryl Madsen, David Madsen.
Survived by children Maria Balboa and spouse Juan, Mark Stricklin and spouse Kathy, Marlene Dorn; grandchildren: Donald Balboa, Belinda Balboa, Andre Madsen, Josh Balboa, Shaun Stricklin, Jennifer Craig, William Stricklin, Crystal Balboa, Anna Jimenez, Gabriela Castellon; Great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Ashley, Samantha, Jonathan, Julianna, Angelina, Marissa, Brice, Brianna, Taylor, Travis, Erick, Leah, Maggie, Abbey, Brayden, Zain; Great-Great-Grandchildren: Josiah and Alice.
Rodney was born April 28, 1932 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He served in the US Naval Reserves from 1950 until 1954 before moving to California in 1963. It was then that he met and married his wife of 33 years, Jeanette Stricklin. They enjoyed traveling to visit family and were very active members in the RLDS church, cooking for any church activity. Rodney later took up singing and performing in barbershop quartets, chorales and choirs. He worked for several water municipalities and retired from the Los Angeles Water and Power after almost 30 years of service. After his wife's passing, he moved to Independence, Missouri, where he became a priest of Jesus Christ's Restored Church.
He was an avid motorcyclist until 85 years old. He loved new technology, purchasing various types of automobiles, watching football and playing cribbage which was the family's favorite card game. He got a kick out of beating younger men at arm-wrestling and letting his white beard grow out during the Christmas season to hear children call him Santa Claus. He loved his family and spending time with them. Rodney was loved by all who knew him and will be missed.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 31, 2019