Rodney Paul Alewine, 55, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.



Memorial services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time at the church.



Rodney was born on August 29, 1965, in Independence, Missouri, the son of Paul and Elizabeth S. (Queen) Alewine. At the age of 10, he started laying carpet with his dad. In 1994, Rodney started Alewine Floor Coverings. He enjoyed coaching football and wrestling, hunting, fishing for Walleye and having a yearly fish fry. His family meant the world to him and he loved taking them on vacation to the ocean.



Rodney's survivors include his wife, Kari Alewine; two children, Hannah and Devin Alewine; father, Paul Alewine; two brothers, Kevin Alewine (Suzanne) and Randy Alewine (Tina); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



