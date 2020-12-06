1/1
Rodney Paul Alewine
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Paul Alewine, 55, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Oak Grove. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time at the church.

Rodney was born on August 29, 1965, in Independence, Missouri, the son of Paul and Elizabeth S. (Queen) Alewine. At the age of 10, he started laying carpet with his dad. In 1994, Rodney started Alewine Floor Coverings. He enjoyed coaching football and wrestling, hunting, fishing for Walleye and having a yearly fish fry. His family meant the world to him and he loved taking them on vacation to the ocean.

Rodney's survivors include his wife, Kari Alewine; two children, Hannah and Devin Alewine; father, Paul Alewine; two brothers, Kevin Alewine (Suzanne) and Randy Alewine (Tina); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Oak Grove
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Memorial service
06:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Oak Grove
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Royer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved