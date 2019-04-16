The Examiner Obituaries
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Roger A. Smith

Roger A. Smith Obituary

Roger A. Smith, 67, Independence, MO passed away April 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Roger retired from the printing business after a forty-year career. He loved four-wheelers, dune buggys and mud trucks. Most of all he loved hanging out with this grandkids and great-grandkids.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Mary Smith; brother Kent Smith and daughter Jennifer Smith.

He is survived by his wife of forty years Beckey Smith; son Chris Gant; grandchildren Shelby, Sabrina, Alexis, Tori and Kylee and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held 1–3 p.m., Sat. April 20th at Carson Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052; cremation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 16, 2019
