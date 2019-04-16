|
|
Roger A. Smith, 67, Independence, MO passed away April 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Roger retired from the printing business after a forty-year career. He loved four-wheelers, dune buggys and mud trucks. Most of all he loved hanging out with this grandkids and great-grandkids.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Mary Smith; brother Kent Smith and daughter Jennifer Smith.
He is survived by his wife of forty years Beckey Smith; son Chris Gant; grandchildren Shelby, Sabrina, Alexis, Tori and Kylee and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held 1–3 p.m., Sat. April 20th at Carson Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052; cremation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 16, 2019