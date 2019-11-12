|
|
Roger Dean Pool, 74, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 of natural causes. He was under the care of Kindred Hospice at Lee's Summit Pointe.
He leaves his wife, Mary, of the home. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in January 2019. He is survived by his sister, Joy, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother.
He retired from UMB Bank in 2006 after 22 years. He loved to watch the Chiefs and professional golf. He enjoyed bowling, but due to health constraints, he was unable to bowl the last three years. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation is from 6-8pm Wednesday, November 13 with a Graveside Service on Thursday, November 14 at 11am. Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 12, 2019