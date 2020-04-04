|
Roger Eugene Davis of Sibley, Missouri passed away on April 1, 2020 in Lexington, Missouri at River bend Nursing Home from natural causes.
A family graveside service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Buckner Hill Cemetery. A public celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to River Bend Nursing Home or ASANA Hospice.
He lived an honorable life of 83 years. Roger was born on September 8, 1936 in Sibley, Missouri, a son of Frank O. Davis and Mary H. (Hoffman) Davis. He was a life-long Sibley resident where he attended school at Buckner Halls memorial and was in the first class to graduate from Fort Osage High School in 1955. On July 8, 1962 Roger married Barbara Jean Smith in Atherton, Missouri. Together they loved to travel the country, visiting the mountains often in their RV. They were blessed with a son, Kelly, and a daughter, Kimberly. Roger liked to adventure and passed up the opportunity to go to the lake and camp as a family. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962. He worked at Clark Manufacturing and later moved to Ronson Manufacturing where he worked and retired as a sheet metal operator. Roger loved being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and mowing his yard on his John Deere Tractor. He was a great storyteller and favorite thing to do was spend time with his family.
Roger is survived by his wife of 57 year, Barbara J. Davis, of the home, Kimberly Weedin, and granddaughters, Brooke and Alesha, from Buckner, daughter-in-law Rickie Davis, and grandchildren Brett and Ashley Davis from Sibley. Two brothers, Robert (Carol) Davis, Sibley, James (Maxine) Davis, Jamestown, along with many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Kelly Davis, a sister, Irene (Davis) Norris, three brothers, Clyde Davis, Charlie Davis, Frank Davis Jr., and a son-in-law, Eric Weedin.
Roger will be remembered by all.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020