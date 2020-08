Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger Howard Mayhew, 77, went to be with his heavenly Father on August 21, 2020.



The family is planning a memorial service mid-October in Plainville, KS.



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900



