Roger Lowell Clark, Jr., 52 passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.
The family will greet with friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday evening at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Private services with burial in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens will be held later.
Roger was born August 5, 1967 in Independence, MO to Roger L. and Sharon (Todd) Clark, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident. Roger founded Care By Clark in Independence, MO. He was a dog lover and enjoyed the outdoors, camping and traveling. His favorite holiday was Christmas and he decorated his house yearly for tours and donated the proceeds to a veteran's charity. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include; a brother, Gerald Wayne Clark and wife Stacy of Independence, MO; his partner, Bill Halsey of Independence, MO; a son, Adam L. Halsey-Clark; 2 nieces, Cassandra M. Clark Wheeler and Kayla Jacy Clark-Tanumia; his great-niece and nephew, Michael David-Wayne Wheeler and Madison Lilly-LouAnn Wheeler; his beloved dogs, Yogi and Sasha and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents a step-sister, Vicki Phipps and dogs Charlie and Blu.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 11, 2019