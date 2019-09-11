The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger L. Clark Jr.


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Roger L. Clark Jr. Obituary
Roger Lowell Clark, Jr., 52 passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.

The family will greet with friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday evening at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Private services with burial in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens will be held later.

Roger was born August 5, 1967 in Independence, MO to Roger L. and Sharon (Todd) Clark, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident. Roger founded Care By Clark in Independence, MO. He was a dog lover and enjoyed the outdoors, camping and traveling. His favorite holiday was Christmas and he decorated his house yearly for tours and donated the proceeds to a veteran's charity. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include; a brother, Gerald Wayne Clark and wife Stacy of Independence, MO; his partner, Bill Halsey of Independence, MO; a son, Adam L. Halsey-Clark; 2 nieces, Cassandra M. Clark Wheeler and Kayla Jacy Clark-Tanumia; his great-niece and nephew, Michael David-Wayne Wheeler and Madison Lilly-LouAnn Wheeler; his beloved dogs, Yogi and Sasha and numerous other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents a step-sister, Vicki Phipps and dogs Charlie and Blu.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now