Roger Lee Deterding, 82, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Monday, December 23, 2019 at Shangri La Rehab and Living Center.
He was born on September 16, 1937 to Willard and Ida (Sorge) Deterding in Deshler, NE. Roger graduated from High School in Lee's Summit, MO. He was united in marriage to Betty Bennett on March 27, 1959 in Independence, MO. Roger worked as a mechanic for Virgil's Auto Service until his retirement in 2012. He was a member of Timothy Lutheran Church and a life time member of the Blue Springs Elk's Lodge #2509. Roger enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, pheasant and quail hunting, mushroom hunting.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Deterding of Blue Springs, MO; daughters, Cheryl Jones and husband Gregory of St. Louis, MO, Terri Parker and husband Randal of St. Louis; son, Mike Deterding and wife Ruth of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Lisa Eisler and husband Jeremy, Kristen Smith and husband Jace, Darrick Deterding and Jessie, Stephen Deterding and wife Randi Lynn, Graham Deterding, Gwynevere Deterding, Amanda Parker, Terra Parker; great-grandchildren, Larkin Eisler, Kylee Jones, Natalia Gonzales, Travis Smith, Mackenzie Smith, Kaydence Deterding, Sabian Deterding, Lucas Deterding, Logan Deterding, Emma Deterding; siblings, Merle Deterding, Marcele McCommon, James Deterding, William Deterding, Paul Deterding, Doris Christopher.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Ida Deterding; siblings, Darold Deterding, Charlotte Deterding, Larry Deterding, Eugene Deterding, Everett Deterding, Noel Deterding.
The family will receive friends and family from 4-7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Elk's ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. at the chapel. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Blue Springs Elk's Christmas Fund. Burial will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 1, 2020