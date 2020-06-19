Roger Mark Hill, 64, of Independence, Missouri passed away June 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11:a.m. Saturday, June 20 at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO; burial to follow in Valley Memorial Gardens, Grain Valley. The family will receive friends from 10:a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Roger was born January 22, 1956 in Kansas City, Missouri to Richard and E. Lois (Barleen) Hill. He is a 1974 graduate of William Chrisman High School. Roger earned a Pastoral degree from Calvary Bible College. He pursued many passions in life such as writing, music, and his love for the Word of God.

He was preceded in death by his Parents and brother, Richard D. Hill.

Roger is survived by his sister, Sandra Hanna (Dan) of Buckner MO; sister-in-law, Paula Hill of Boerne, TX; 9 nieces and nephews and 22 great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO, 816-847-4441.



