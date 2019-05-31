Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Blue Springs Remnant Church
5555 Valley View Rd.,
Blue Springs, MO
Rolland D. James Obituary
Rolland D. James, 71, surrounded by love, died May 20, 2019.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife Marilyn, brothers Charlie (Josephine) and John (Julie), children Jason, Lara James Veon (David Chiesa), step-children Denni Zborowski, Shauna Pogue (Andrew), Brad Millard (Sheri) and 11 grandchildren.

Rolland was a graduate of Webster Groves High School and Southeast Missouri State University. Rolland had multiple careers spanning St Louis and Kansas City including recreational therapist, musician, stockbroker, and car sales. In retirement he enjoyed being an Uber driver and a Santa for local malls. Rolland's love for music defined him. Rolland played guitar and sang for events, family, and church for over 40 years.

Celebration service will be on Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m. at the Blue Springs Remnant Church, 5555 Valley View Rd Blue Springs, MO 64015

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial gift to Missouri German Shepherd Rescue,https://mogsrescue.rescuegroups.org, PO Box 22466 KC, MO 64113
Published in The Examiner on May 31, 2019
