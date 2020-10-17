1/1
Romelle Ann ORenick
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Romelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Romelle Ann ORenick, of Independence, MO, a loving, woman with a big heart who loved to color and to do puzzles, passed away on October 12, 2020. She was 78 years old.

Romelle was born on September 29, 1942 in East Chicago, Indiana to George and Ann ORenick. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1960. Romelle worked as a comptroller at TWA for 11 years and in customer service at Montgomery Ward and Sears Roebuck, for over 20 years. She volunteered with elementary school children in the Independence School District and worked at the St. Mary's Food Pantry. Romelle was very close to her parents and was their caregiver. She enjoyed her family and cousins, especially Antoinette, who was Romelle's closest friend and caregiver for 15 years. She loved her dogs, Rufus and Molly.

Romelle is survived by her brother, Phillip (Toni) ORenick of Nevada; nieces, Jennifer (Sean) Richardson of Colorado and Sarah ORenick and R.J. of Nevada; great-niece and great-nephew, Sophia Richardson and Wyatt Richardson of Colorado; her Sugar Creek cousins, Antoinette (Joe) Heater, Kathleen (Joe) Woods and Barbara Kay Wood, and other cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ann ORenick.

A rosary will be held on Tuesday, October 20, at 9:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m., both at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 10109 E. Lexington Avenue, Independence, MO 64053. A private interment for family will be at Mt. Olivet in Raytown, MO. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, occupancy will be limited, and the family has requested that all attendees please wear a mask.

In her honor, contributions are suggested to the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal of Perryville, Missouri or St. Ann's Catholic Church of Independence.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks 816-252-7900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson-Speaks Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved