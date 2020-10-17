Romelle Ann ORenick, of Independence, MO, a loving, woman with a big heart who loved to color and to do puzzles, passed away on October 12, 2020. She was 78 years old.
Romelle was born on September 29, 1942 in East Chicago, Indiana to George and Ann ORenick. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1960. Romelle worked as a comptroller at TWA for 11 years and in customer service at Montgomery Ward and Sears Roebuck, for over 20 years. She volunteered with elementary school children in the Independence School District and worked at the St. Mary's Food Pantry. Romelle was very close to her parents and was their caregiver. She enjoyed her family and cousins, especially Antoinette, who was Romelle's closest friend and caregiver for 15 years. She loved her dogs, Rufus and Molly.
Romelle is survived by her brother, Phillip (Toni) ORenick of Nevada; nieces, Jennifer (Sean) Richardson of Colorado and Sarah ORenick and R.J. of Nevada; great-niece and great-nephew, Sophia Richardson and Wyatt Richardson of Colorado; her Sugar Creek cousins, Antoinette (Joe) Heater, Kathleen (Joe) Woods and Barbara Kay Wood, and other cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ann ORenick.
A rosary will be held on Tuesday, October 20, at 9:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m., both at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 10109 E. Lexington Avenue, Independence, MO 64053. A private interment for family will be at Mt. Olivet in Raytown, MO. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, occupancy will be limited, and the family has requested that all attendees please wear a mask.
In her honor, contributions are suggested to the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal of Perryville, Missouri or St. Ann's Catholic Church of Independence.
