Ronald Dean Hefner
1941 - 2020
Ronald Dean Hefner, 78, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 24, 1941 in Qulin, MO to James and Bernice (Day) Hefner. Ronald was united in marriage to Carolyn Sue Kemp on December 28, 1963 in St. Louis, MO. He received his Masters of Divinity of Christian Social Ministries Degree and utilized that in his ministries. Ronald also worked as a vocational rehab counselor. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Blue Springs. Ronald enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, hiking, and the mountains.

Survivors include his daughters, Shannon Kirk (Cordell) of Grain Valley, MO, Erin Hefner of Kansas City, MO; granddaughter, Makenzie Kirk of Blue Springs, MO.

Ronald is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Hefner; parents, James and Bernice Hefner; brother, Phil Hefner.

The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the chapel. Burial will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Memories of Ronald and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
JUN
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
