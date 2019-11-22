|
Ronald Floyd Gann, also known as "Ron" or "Ronnie", was born on January 17, 1947, in Williford, Arkansas to Earnest Floyd Gann and Ina Mae Knight Gann. Ron left this life on November 20, 2019, after a long illness.
Ron served his country in the United States Navy as an electrician on the USS Naval Destroyer Leader USS Norfolk. He was stationed out of Norfolk, Virginia, and toured South America three times which included crossing the equator. After his naval service, he spent 30 years serving the community of North Kansas City as a firefighter, driver, and EMT.
Ron is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jo Ann Gann of Independence; four children: Brian Scott and wife Jacqueline Gann, Ronald Jason and wife Julie Gann, Veronica Jean Jerome and Lu Ann and her husband Chad Ross. In addition, he was a loving grandpa to ten grandchildren: Robbin, Andrew, Matthew, Rae Ann, Jonathon, Christian, Garet, Haven, Vance, and Kayla; and five great-grandchildren: Raven Cathleen, Anthony James, Alayna, William, and Lucas.
A visitation will be on Monday, November 25, from 1-2 p.m.., with memorial service to follow at 2 p.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence.
In honor of Ron's giving character and love of children, contributions are suggested to .
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 22, 2019