New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
(816) 796-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eastside Church
19901 MO-78
Independence, MO
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Eastside Church
19901 MO-78
Independence, MO
Ronald Keith Bramblett


1966 - 2019
Ronald Keith Bramblett Obituary

Ronald Keith Bramblett, 53 of Independence, MO, passed away August 21, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Eastside Church 19901 MO-78, Independence, MO 64057. Memorial service to follow at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes 215 W. Pershing Rd, #300 Kansas City, MO 64108.

Keith was born March 3, 1966 in Kansas City, MO to Ronald C. & Charlotte R. (Walls) Bramblett. He married Tamerra Harding on December 6, 1995. Keith was an Eagle Scout and member of Troop #223. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. Keith was an adventurous guy.

Keith was preceded in death by his father Ronald Bramblett.

Keith is survived by his wife Tamerra of the home; son: James Pohlmann of Cincinnati, OH, daughter: Bridgett Bramblett of the home; son: Christian Bramblett of the home; mother: Charlotte Bramblett of Independence, MO; sister: Susan Cumberland (Sidney) of Peculiar, MO; 2 nieces: Lacie and Sara.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 24, 2019
