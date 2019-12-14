|
Ronald L. Herrington, 74, of Blue Springs, MO passed away December 12, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Meyers Funeral Chapel Blue Springs. Burial in Blue Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the chapel.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Show Me Christian Youth Homes 65337.
Words of comfort to the family may be made at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com
Ronald was born October 14, 1945 in Independence, MO the son of Ernest Lee and Elma P. (Botts) Herrington. He was married to Dixie (Lasater) Herrington on March 25, 1967 who survives of the home. He was a longtime member of Blue Springs Christian Church, UA Local 8 of Kansas City, MO, an avid turkey hunter, loved crappie fishing on Lake Jacomo and loved morel mushroom hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Elaine McKarnin
In addition to his wife Dixie survivors include son David Lee Herrington of Blue Springs, MO, daughter Vickie Hicks of Independence, MO, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 14, 2019