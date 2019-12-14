Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Herrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Herrington


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald L. Herrington Obituary

Ronald L. Herrington, 74, of Blue Springs, MO passed away December 12, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Meyers Funeral Chapel Blue Springs. Burial in Blue Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the chapel.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Show Me Christian Youth Homes 65337.

Words of comfort to the family may be made at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com

Ronald was born October 14, 1945 in Independence, MO the son of Ernest Lee and Elma P. (Botts) Herrington. He was married to Dixie (Lasater) Herrington on March 25, 1967 who survives of the home. He was a longtime member of Blue Springs Christian Church, UA Local 8 of Kansas City, MO, an avid turkey hunter, loved crappie fishing on Lake Jacomo and loved morel mushroom hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Elaine McKarnin

In addition to his wife Dixie survivors include son David Lee Herrington of Blue Springs, MO, daughter Vickie Hicks of Independence, MO, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meyers Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -