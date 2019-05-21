|
Ronda Middleton, 49, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Ronda was born on February 1, 1970 in Independence, Missouri to Steven Ellison and Janet Smith.
She is survived by her father Steve Ellison and his wife Carolyn; sister Janet Arlen; and two grandchildren Garrett and Harley.
She was preceded in death by her mother Janet, and daughter Leah Thompson.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Speaks-Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on May 21, 2019