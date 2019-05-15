|
Ronna Lee (Penn) Booth of Independence, MO died quietly on May 7, 2019 surrounded by family.
Roni, as she was known, was born January 7, 1938 in Long Beach, California and preceded in death by her parents, Harry Thurland Penn and Lorene Florence (Johnson) Penn; and her brother-in-law, James Morton Stauts.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard Brown Booth; and their children, Scott Dean Booth and wife Jeannie Booth of Glendale, AZ; Allison Beall and husband Greg Beall of Poway, CA; Shannon Kelley Rice of Kansas City, MO; Gregory Allan Booth and wife Michelle Booth of Independence, MO; along with ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Thurlene (Penn) Stauts of Kansas City, MO; and her children, James Matthew Stauts and wife Jenny Stauts of Canyon Lake, CA; Teri Lorene (Stauts) Woody and husband David Woody of Trimble, MO; and a grand niece and nephew.
Roni was a committed servant to her family and friends. She was very involved in Community of Christ congregations she attended in Long Beach, CA and then at Mission Woods in Blue Springs, MO. She and Richard opened their home to gatherings and visitors freely, and Roni tirelessly sought ways to serve those in need. During her retiring years, she volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Community of Christ Temple Library and Fiscal Services Team, Habitat for Humanity Restore, as an on-call chauffeur, and she and Richard served as Financial Officers of the Mission Woods congregation.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 19, at Colonial Hills Community of Christ located at 3539 SW 7 Highway, Blue Springs, MO 64015.
In lieu of flowers, please support Habitat for Humanity, Hope House, and Kansas City Hospice.
Published in The Examiner on May 15, 2019