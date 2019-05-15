Rosalee Hutcheson, 95, of Independence, MO passed away May 14, 2019.



A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at Christ United Methodist Church. Burial at Mound Grove Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church or to Community Services League.



Rosalee was born November 17, 1923 in Archie, MO to Arthur J. and Grace L. (Larkey) Stevenson. She had a passion for flowers and a real talent at making beautiful arrangements. She especially loved picking out geraniums in the Spring. Rosalee was famous for her macaroni and cheese, and was absolutely in love with her grandchildren. She and her husband Elmer, were members of Christ United Methodist Church, where they developed many lifelong relationships through their church.



Rosalee was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 66 years, Elmer A. Hutcheson.



She is survived by son, Dirk Hutcheson and wife Sharon of Blue Springs, MO; two daughters, Kay Burns and husband Lowell of Independence, MO and Gayle Gibson and husband James of San Antonio, TX; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600 Published in The Examiner on May 15, 2019