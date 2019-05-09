|
Rosalie Foley passed away Saturday May 4, 2019 at Cox Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
She was born on April 21, 1952 to Lloyd and Ruby Hutton and raised in Lake Lotawana, Mo. She graduated from Lee's Summit High School and went on to obtain her real estate and brokers licenses.
Rosalie married Vernon Foley in August of 1972 and they had their daughter in March of 1984. She lived in Lee's Summit, Mo until 2005 when their family moved to Grain Valley, Mo and then moved to Willard, Mo in January of 2019 to be closer to their daughter and granddaughters. Rosalie loved planting flowers, antique shopping and spending time with her two granddaughters Madison and McKenzie who meant the world to her. To them Rosalie was known as NaNa.
Rosalie was preceded in death by two brothers, four sisters and her parents.
Survivors include her husband Vernon Foley, daughter Carmen Foley, granddaughters Madison and McKenzie Torbert, and sisters Juanita Johnston and Barbara Williams.
Visitation will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenlawn North Funeral Home in Springfield, Mo and graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Clear Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2019