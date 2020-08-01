1/1
Rose Marie (Billings) Noland
1924 - 2020
Rose Marie (Billings) Noland, 96, of Independence, Missouri, and most recently Thrive Memory Care on St. Simons Island, GA, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Rosie was born in Downs, Kansas on June 1, 1924 in the family farmhouse. She endured the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. After graduating from Vermillion High School, she headed to Kansas City to do her part in helping with the war effort. She worked at Sheffield Steel putting nuts on bolts, then for Bendix handling parts for airplane engines. After the war ended, she and her two sisters all went to work for and retired from Southwestern Bell/ATT. She met her husband Tom at a 4-H hayride, and from that group of couples, they created Supper Club which met for more than 50 years once a month at each members' homes for a potluck dinner. She was featured twice in the Independence Examiner with the story of their group and some of her recipes.

She and Tom built a house on an acre of land given as a wedding gift from Tom's father in Independence, MO and lived in that house for close to 60 years before moving to the Apple Tree Condo community of friends. After retiring from SW Bell as a Customer Service Rep in 1987, she volunteered at Kaleidoscope, the art workshop for children at Hallmark Cards headquarters until 2015, almost 30 years. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and went on numerous RV trips all over the country with other telephone company retirees.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church on the Independence Square and served in many capacities including the handbell choir. She was a member of Knife and Fork Club and Jackson County Historical Society. In her younger days, she enjoyed fishing at Noland's Point resort at Bull Shoals lake, planting flowers and a vegetable garden on their acre of land, sewing, and cooking. Her recipes for her assortment of Christmas cookies have been requested many times. She sewed most of her clothes and loved to shop for the finest fabric at Kaplan's on the Country Club Plaza.

After having a stroke caused by small vessel disease, her daughter moved her to Georgia to keep a closer eye on her. She experienced evacuating for Hurricanes Matthew, Irma, and Dorian in the four years she lived on the coast of Georgia. She slipped away quietly due to complications of dementia and COVID-19.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Thomas S. Noland Jr., son Daniel L. Noland, and sister Edna Mae Billings Schneider.

She is survived by daughter Nancy Noland, son-in-law Dr. Todd Lucas, and grandchild Alistaire Lucas, in addition to her sister, Lucy Billings Soptic and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully suggests memorial donations to be given In Memory of Rose Noland to First United Methodist Church, 400 Maple Street, Independence, MO 64050 or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at https://heartlandhospicefund.org/

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Nancy is unable to host the memorial Rose deserves. Plans are being made for a Celebration of Life to be held when restrictions are lifted so that all the people who love and remember Rose can come and honor her. The Celebration of Rose's Life will be held at Speaks Suburban Chapel at a later date. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Memories & Condolences
July 30, 2020
Rose was a classmate and lifelong friend. Our family is saddened by her passing.
Helen Mason
Classmate
July 23, 2020
A great lady whose kindness and smile filled countless hearts with love and joy. Our thoughts and love are with you, Nancy, Todd and Al.
Pam & Mike
Pamela Miller & Michael Cummings
Friend
July 21, 2020
Rosie was a great friend, she was always ready for a good laugh and furnished many of them. I will always have good memories of Rosie. Rest in peace my friend.
Barbara Smith
Friend
July 20, 2020
Nancy thank you so much for giving Heartland the opportunity to care for your mother, it was a real honor and a privilege to do so. I am really going to miss that sweet smile she would give me when she really had something funny that she she was trying to say and then all of a sudden her favorite word would slip out "yeah " with a great big smile. What a lovely lady she will be truly missed.
MERCEDES MORRIS
Acquaintance
July 19, 2020
Gpa Tom and Gma Rose will forever live on in the lives of the Reinschmiedt families. We thank you so much for your kindness to a lonely couple who moved to Independence from Oklahoma for med school, reached out to us at church, and became lifelong friends!
Brenda Reinschmiedt
Friend
