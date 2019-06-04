|
RoseAnna Morris, 74, of Lincoln, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her home, Lincoln.
She was born on July 10, 1944, in Independence, Missouri, a daughter of John David and Lucinda (Moore) Marshall.
She graduated from William Chrisman High School in Independence. On July 18, 1964, at Enoch Hill Church in Independence, she was united in marriage to David Morris.
She held various positions at Allis Chalmers in Independence for over 20 years, and then went to Park Lane Hospital in Independence to work in medical records. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband and traveled to almost every lake in Missouri and Arkansas on a regular basis. In 1976, they bought a lake house in Golden Acres near Lincoln, where they spent almost every weekend at and eventually retired there in 1999.
RoseAnna also enjoyed traveling, especially in the winter, playing Bingo, cards, and billiards, reading, gardening, watching birds, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Red Hat Society of Sedalia and the Countryside Aerie Eagles Lodge #4286 of Lincoln. Mostly, she enjoyed life and was able to find the positive in everything and was always smiling and laughing.
She is survived by her daughter, Gretchen Hudspeth and her husband Rob of Gardner, Kansas; her step-son, Steven Morris of Belton; five sisters, Margaret Burt of the State of Florida, Dianna Duley and her husband Joe, Linda Marshall, Patty Barnes and her husband David, and Christina Boynton and her husband Bill, all of Independence; two brothers, Joe Marshall and his wife Carol and Kenny Marshall and Zola, both of Lee's Summit; her grand-dog, Fenix; her step-grandson, Drake Morris of Belton, and lots of loving friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lucinda Marshall, her husband, David Morris, a sister, Joyce Humphries, and a brother, Johnny Marshall.
A celebration of life will be held from 11-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at New Life Community Church, 17935 South Moonlight Road, Gardner, Kansas.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp
Published in The Examiner on June 4, 2019