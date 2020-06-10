Rosemary (Smith) White
1932 - 2020
Rosemary White, 87, of Independence, MO, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, June 5, 2020.

A private family interment will take place at Mound Grove Cemetery.

Rosemary was born November 8, 1932 in Emporia KS, to Roseberry and Agnus (Lawson) Smith. They moved to Independence and she graduated from William Chrisman High School. While there, she met her husband of 72 years, Robert Gene White. Rosemary worked for many years at Montgomery Ward, retiring as Catalog Department Manager. She was a skilled baker, quilter, crafter and loved to go camping with her family. Rosemary will be remembered most for her love for her family. Her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her so much joy.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Gene; her daughter, Sherry Edde and husband, Stan of San Jose, CA; her son, Dennis White and his wife, Terry of Blue Springs, MO; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Beverly White; and 2 siblings.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
