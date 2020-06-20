Roy A. Leamon, 87, of Independence, MO passed away June 14, 2020.
He was born October 22, 1932 in Independence, MO to Arthur A. and Lillie I. O. (Farmer) Leamon. He was a 1950 graduate of William Chrisman High School, a 1953 graduate with an associate degree in business from Graceland, and then in 1955, Roy earned his bachelor's in business administration from CMSU Warrensburg. From 1955-1957, he served in the U.S. Army, and upon his honorable discharge, he obtained his bachelor's degree in business Education from CMSU. In 1960, he became an ordained Elder in the Community of Christ Church, and in 1962 he married Gwen Grigg. He then earned a Master's degree in 1964 in Education. He became a High Priest in 1968, and a Bishop in 1972.
During Roy's life, he had lived in Independence, MO, Los Angeles, CA, Columbus, OH, Tulsa, OK, St. Joseph, MO, Des Moines, IA and Blue Springs, MO. His hobbies included gardening, hiking in the mountains, singing in the choir, church camps, Camp Quality, wood working and painting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gwen Leamon; siblings, Ray, Jack, Charlie and David Leamon and Jeanne Lauderdale. Roy is survived by two daughters, Julie Twombly and Becky Lubbers; sister, Mary Pimblott; grandchildren, Dale, Derek and Daniel Twombly, Alex and Kate Lubbers; and great grandchildren, Hugh, Adelaide and Cecilia Twombly.
Contributions may be made to https://outreach-international.org/
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com.
(Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.)
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 20, 2020.