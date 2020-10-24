Buddy arrived in this world on August 29, 1967 in Independence, MO to leave us unexpectedly on October 18, 2020 in Grain Valley, MO at the age of 53.



Buddy was the man that never met a stranger, had a smile for everyone and hugs for all his family and friends. He loved being around people and having a good time. He liked to call and talk to anyone who would listen to him during his truck driving days. He grew up in Independence, MO going to Fort Osage High School, to driving Trucks, to falling in love with his wife, Deenie, of 17 years, and settling in Grain Valley, MO with his family.



For a life cut short and so sudden, he lived big and he lived hard, more than one person should have at times so we take solace in the fact that our beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend is no longer in any pain and is having a grand time with the ones that passed before him.



He was preceded in death by his father: Roy Alvin Justus; his grandparents: Ross and Hazel Justus, Ray and Annie Shriver; and his friend/nephew: Eric Brandon Justus.



Buddy leaves behind a host of family and friends that adored him and cherished his moments on this earth. His wife, Clydene "Deenie" Anne Walters Justus, of the home and the apple of his eye, his daughter, Breezie Justus. Five step-children: Randy Jo Walters, Richie Allen Walters, Jo Marie Baraniak, Christopher Michael Walter and his baby girl, Natalia "Tally" Marie Walters. Ten grandchildern.



Buddy is also leaves behind his mother, Grace Justus and 7 brothers and sisters: Ross (Marcia) Justus, Ralph (Marcia) Justus, Christine (Eddie) Sousley, Charles Justus, Brenda (Jim) Oldham, Kimberly (George) Justus, and Deirdre (Mike) Mountjoy. Too many to count: Aunts, Uncles; Nieces, Nephews, Great-Nieces and Great-Nephews.



Visitation was held at Royer Funeral on Friday, October, 23, 2020. There will be a celebration of life held a later date where friends and family can honor Buddy's memory together.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home in Oak Grove, Missouri.



